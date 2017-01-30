Wichita Falls Police Search for Forgery Suspect-Manhunt Monday

This week's Manhunt Monday fugitive is Dudley Jo Shawn Duncan. Duncan is sought on a charge of forgery. Duncan is described as a 27 year-old white male, 6 feet 5 inches tall and 165 pounds.

Duncan should be considered dangerous and is possibly armed. Never attempt to apprehend a fugitive yourself. If you have any information on the location of this fugitive please call Crime Stoppers 24-hours a day at 940-322-9888.