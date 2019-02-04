Wichita Falls Woman Confesses to Sex with 12-Year-Old

A Wichita Falls woman is behind bars, charged with three counts of aggravated sexual assault involving a 12-year-old female victim.

Casey Lee Chapman-WCSO

KAUZ reports that the girl was interviewed at Patsy’s House last week and told investigators that she engaged in an inappropriate relationship with 36-year-old Casey Lee Chapman. The girl described Chapman as a family friend and that she had developed a crush on Chapman.

The girl told Chapman that she was attracted to her and Chapman initiated the sexual contact. The contact occurred between March and December of last year. Chapman was interviewed by detectives and admitted to the sexual contact with the girl. Chapman was arrested last Friday and remains in the Wichita County Jail on bonds totaling $750,000.