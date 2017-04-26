Wichita Falls Woman Tries to Recover Phone, Ends Up in Jail Instead

A Woman who walked into the lobby of the Wichita Falls Police Department to retrieve a seized cell phone instead found herself in handcuffs and facing drug charges.

20-year-old Lindsey Brea Harrison was involved in a drug sting on March 21. An undercover officer was contacted by Harrison. Harrison told the officer she wanted to sell him some marijuana. Harrison and the undercover officer met at the Sonic on Sheppard Access Road to make the exchange.

Soon after, an arrest warrant was issued for Harrison. So, when she arrived at the WFPD headquarters, officers were called up front and arrested her on the warrant. Her bond was set at $5,000. As of Wednesday evening, Harrison was no longer listed as an inmate at the Wichita County Jail.