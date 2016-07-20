Woman, 95, Robbed and Dragged 6 Feet By Vicious Purse Snatcher
The country is already experiencing enough upheaval without this kind of shocking crime happening.
A 95-year-old woman in Memphis was knocked down to the ground outside of a mall and dragged between six and seven feet by a thief who made off with her purse. The incident took place Monday and offered little chance for the woman to even have a chance to defend herself.
The bandit fled in a car, while the woman was taken to a hospital. She is non-critical condition, although she does have multiple injuries.
Police continue to investigate.