Woman Accused of Stealing Ring From Dead Texas Woman in Casket [VIDEO]

Want to guarantee yourself a one-way ticket to hell? Pull a move like this lady did.

It's tough to put this into words. I don't think I could be so desperate for money that I would have to steal from a dead woman. An unknown woman entered the Sunset Funeral home in Odessa, TX. and stole a ring right off of the finger of a woman in a casket.

Police are trying to find a suspect. The friends and family do not recognize the woman in the video.

Even worse, when the woman was stealing the ring, she damaged the finger of the woman in the casket. I could not imagine being the family in this scenario.

I hope this thief is in bad with the wrong people. Why else would you stoop so low do to this?