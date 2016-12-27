Cowboys Fan Dumped by Fiancé in a Text Before Christmas Gets Last Laugh With Viral Sign at Game

She made damn sure everyone knew what a mistake he made.

I know people that are on the fence about staying in a relationship, they will usually make that decision around Christmas time. This way if you decide to end it, you don't have to buy that person a gift. Well, this lady bought her now ex-fiancé a pretty awesome gift. Tickets to the Monday Night Dallas Cowboys game. With the Cowboys doing as well as they're, that is an amazing gift.

Sucked for this guy though cause he dumped her through a text message and never got to get his tickets. She wasn't going to waste them and she made it known he messed up. So she made a sign and brought it with her to AT&T Stadium. I hope this guy sees this and realizes that he effed up.