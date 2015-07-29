Woman Confronts Couple That Left Dog in Car on 90-Degree Day

It's pretty much common sense that you shouldn't leave your dog in a hot car, even if it's only for a few minutes. Some people, though, don't realize this.

A woman in Southgate, Mich. stumbled upon a dog in a duffel bag left in a car outside a strip mall on Tuesday -- and then confronted the couple that owns the animal (watch for some NSFW language). It was roughly 90 degrees at the time.

After about 15 minutes, the man and woman came back to the car and the woman who first noticed the dog in the vehicle went on the offensive, yelling that they should've taken the pooch inside with them. The female owner seemed perplexed at the thought of taking her pet inside with her.

As the couple drove away, the woman flashed the finger, letting everyone know she didn't appreciate being told not to let a helpless dog sit in a hot car.