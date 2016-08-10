Woman Dead After Police Shooting Exercise Goes Horribly Awry

A 73-year-old woman in Punta Gorda, Fla. is dead after she was accidentally shot Tuesday during police training.

Mary Knowlton was acting as a victim in a "shoot-don't shoot" exercise when an officer accidentally fired off live bullets instead of blanks.

Knowlton was taken to a hospital where she passed away .

Punta Gorda Police Chief Tom Lewis released a statement about the incident:

I am devastated for everyone involved in this unimaginable event. If you pray, please pray for Mary's family, and for the officers who were involved. Everyone involved in this accident is in a state of overwhelming shock and grief."

Knowlton, a retired librarian, was at the event, which, according to the city of Punta Gorda , is designed to teach "the role and responsibility of the various city departments and services they provide to the community."

Officials are investigating the matter. The officer who fired the gun has been placed on administrative leave .