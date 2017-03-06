A unidentified woman in Bellevue, Washington was apparently aggravated or frightened by a drone flying over her garden. So she did what some say might come naturally; she tried to drive it away.

She appears to throw rocks at it and misses. When that fails to persuade the unidentified pilot to move on, she gets what appears to be a handgun and points it at the spy in the sky. It's a safe bet that law enforcement will get involved if they have not already done so.