Woman Walking Dog While Driving Causes Uproar

A woman’s unusual method for walking her dog has sparked a debate about what constitutes animal cruelty.

A woman in Stockton, Calif. was caught on camera walking her dog on its leash while she drove in a car. The woman who made the video, Amanda Brajkovich, confronted the driver, who defended her actions. She then posted the clip on Facebook .

Animal welfare officials are trying to track down the dog walker’s identity. One official said he was worried because there was a boy in the car driving the dog who could be influenced by watching what he might think is acceptable behavior.

“We have a lack of humane education not only for adults obviously in this case but children as well,” he said. “If we don’t teach children that this isn’t okay, this is what happens,” he said.

The driver could face animal cruelty charges.