World’s First BMX Quad Backflip Will Blow. You. Away.
Jed Mildon has etched his name into the record books with this most incredible and awesome feat.
Mildon became the first person to successfully complete a BMX quad backflip. As you can see from the other failed (and painful) attempts, it was no easy accomplishment.
Mildon's race toward glory begins around the 1:20 mark.
Mildon is no stranger to pulling off epic stunts that leave people breathless. Back in 2011, he found himself the first person to do a BMX triple backflip, which you can see below.
He's done the triple and the quad. Do we hear a quin or whatever it is they call five?