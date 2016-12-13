WWE Hall of Famer Running for Mayor of Houston in 2020

Booker T wants to be the mayor of Houston, TX. CAN YOU DIG IT, SUCKA?

On a recent edition of his radio show 'Heated Conversations', the five time world heavyweight champion and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T Huffman announced his plans to run for mayor of Houston in 2020. While some didn't take him too seriously, Huffman says he was contacted by many media outlets about his comments, leading him to issue an official statement on his Twitter account Tuesday,

