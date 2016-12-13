WWE Hall of Famer Running for Mayor of Houston in 2020
Booker T wants to be the mayor of Houston, TX. CAN YOU DIG IT, SUCKA?
On a recent edition of his radio show 'Heated Conversations', the five time world heavyweight champion and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T Huffman announced his plans to run for mayor of Houston in 2020. While some didn't take him too seriously, Huffman says he was contacted by many media outlets about his comments, leading him to issue an official statement on his Twitter account Tuesday,
Huffman isn't the first professional wrestler to run for political office. Most famously, Jesse "The Body" Ventura served as mayor of Brooklyn Park, MN from 1991 to 1995, and then governor of Minnesota from 1998 to 2002. Former WWE CEO Linda McMahon failed twice to win a seat in the U.S. Senate from Connecticut, ECW Alumni and current WWE superstar Terrance "Rhyno" Gerin lost a 2016 bid for the Michigan House of Representatives, and Jerry "The King" Lawler ran for mayor of Memphis, TN in 1999.