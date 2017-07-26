Yankees Hit Into Triple Play, Somehow Still Score a Run

It's the new law of baseball: three outs equals one run.

Todd Frazier, the slugger recently acquired by the Yankees, hit into a triple play in his first at-bat in pinstripes at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday while taking onthe Reds in interleague play.

The moment happened in the bottom of the second inning with the bases loaded and no one out. Here's how it went down. Frazier hit a grounder to shortstop Jose Peraza, who stepped on second base and then tossed to Joey Votto at first for the first two outs, while Matt Holliday -- the runner on third -- bolted for home to score. A very alert Votto threw across the diamond where Didi Gregorius had gotten caught in a rundown between second and third. He ran out of the baseline for the third and final out.

It marks just the tenth time a run has scored on a triple play and the first time it's happened since 2006.

It was also an inauspicious home debut for Frazier, who grew up outside of New York and led his Little League team to the World Series title in 1998. He also played for the Reds from 2011 to 2015. Frazier shrugged off the triple play. "We got a run in, which helped, but at the same time, hopefully that doesn't ever happen again," he told MLB.