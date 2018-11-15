Yes, You Can Actually Buy Dr. Pepper Flavored Baked Beans

In a move that may be taking the love of Dr. Pepper a step too far, you can now get Dr. Pepper flavored baked beans.

A flavor combination that sounds more like a pregnant woman's craving than a legitimate side dish, the Serious Bean Company has created Dr. Pepper baked beans. As described on Walmart.com ,

With its blend of 23 flavors, Dr Pepper has long been a secret ingredient among top BBQ Pitmasters. The 23 original flavors of Dr Pepper give this batch its name and its amazing flavor. Sweet and Sassy success. No preservatives. Seriousy Delicious.

Always original. Always bold. Always delicious.

Sweet and a bit Sassy.

The "Always delicious" claim might not hold water though, as their are as many 1-star reviews on Walmart.com as there are 5-star reviews, with almost nothing between. Some of the people who hated it said,

"I love Dr. Pepper. I love baked beans. These are awful. I threw out the rest of the can because they were so bad. There is an overwhelming vinegar/mustard flavor, and I didn't taste baked beans."

"By far the worst baked beans I've ever had in my life. I opened the can and laughed and told my wife these smell god awful. Put a spoonful in my mouth with dinner... legitimately lost my appetite. Stopped eating... I'm a 250 pound man. I'll eat almost anything. But tonight my trash can ate the beans. Gonna go use bleach as mouthwash to hopefully forget the taste. Also my wife who is one of the least pickiest people I know. Told me not to save the rest because of how bad they are. This is a woman that gets mad if I throw away a half a cup of cooked rice."

But those who loved it said,

"So, I bought this on Walmart.com because I was curious about the Dr. Pepper thing. The couple of reviews here were really bad, so I was expecting to not like them. However, they are delicious!!!! I don't taste Dr Pepper, though... maybe it's in there subtlety to enhance the flavor. They are deliciously sweet baked beans. Sweet and a bit Sassy is a good descriptive name for them. 5 stars."

"If you like Dr. Pepper and sweet Barbeque beans, these beans are for you. I am a Texan raised on Dr Pepper so I freakin loved these beans (especially given they were a $1.48 and they came from a can!!!). It seems like some of these over the top negative reviews might be the competition trolling."

Think the Dr. Pepper Baked Beans will find a place on your dinner table?