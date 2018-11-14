Your Kids Can Now Build the Border Wall With This Texas Play Set

This seems like a spoof commercial from Saturday Night Live, but is 100% completely real.

So, a company called Keep and Bear has a new children's playset just in time for the holiday season - 'Build the Wall' with President Trump. This is the actual description from their website: 'A mob of 10,000 Central American migrants is marching through Mexico and heading toward El Paso, Texas. Mexican border agents attempted to stop them at the Mexican border, but to no avail.'

It is your job to build the wall to prevent them from entering our country illegally. Your playset comes with 101 pieces to build the wall and a little President Trump with a Make America Great Again hard hat. It is the most generic knockoff Lego playset I have ever seen. If you're willing to pay $29.95 for this, you have way too much money on your hands.