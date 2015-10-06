Youth Football Team Pulls Off Trickiest of All Trick Plays

Touchdowns are worth six points, but maybe this team should've gotten a few style points, too.

The 7th grade football team for Plainview Elgin Millville in Minnesota recently pulled off this spectacular trick play that resulted in a touchdown against Lake City.

Quarterback Conner Schumacher faked the handoff and then tossed the unconventional no-look, backward, over-the-head pass to receiver Derrick Boyum while a surprised crowd and fooled defense looked on.

PEM cruised to a 51-0 victory, so you know there were plenty of other scores on the day, although we doubt they were as memorable as this one.