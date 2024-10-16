What a La Niña Winter Could Mean for Texas
Forecasters expect La Niña to form in the coming months, but what does that mean for Texas?
What is La Niña?
According to NOAA, La Niña is the cooler phase of a weather pattern known as El Niño/Southern Oscillation (ENSO) with El Niño being the warmer phase. La Niña develops when the waters of the tropical Pacific Ocean are cooler. El Niño develops when the waters are warmer.
ENSO changes the global atmospheric circulation, which influences weather conditions across the globe. El Niño results in warmer and drier conditions during the winter while La Niña typically results in colder temperatures and more precipitation than usual.
What are forecasters saying about the probability of La Niña this winter?
Currently, the probability of La Niña is lower than it was in September, but it is still likely to occur. However, it is expected to be weaker than the usual La Niña.
How will Texas be affected by La Niña?
Winter temperatures across the Lone Star State are expected to be warmer than usual.
Forecasters predict below-average precipitation for Texas this winter.
LOOK: The most extreme temperatures in the history of every state
Gallery Credit: Anuradha Varanasi
LOOK: The most expensive weather and climate disasters in recent decades
Gallery Credit: KATELYN LEBOFF