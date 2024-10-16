What a La Niña Winter Could Mean for Texas

Forecasters expect La Niña to form in the coming months, but what does that mean for Texas?

What is La Niña?

According to NOAA, La Niña is the cooler phase of a weather pattern known as El Niño/Southern Oscillation (ENSO) with El Niño being the warmer phase. La Niña develops when the waters of the tropical Pacific Ocean are cooler. El Niño develops when the waters are warmer.

Get our free mobile app

ENSO changes the global atmospheric circulation, which influences weather conditions across the globe. El Niño results in warmer and drier conditions during the winter while La Niña typically results in colder temperatures and more precipitation than usual.

What are forecasters saying about the probability of La Niña this winter?

Currently, the probability of La Niña is lower than it was in September, but it is still likely to occur. However, it is expected to be weaker than the usual La Niña.

How will Texas be affected by La Niña?

Winter temperatures across the Lone Star State are expected to be warmer than usual.

NOAA NOAA loading...

Forecasters predict below-average precipitation for Texas this winter.

NOAA NOAA loading...

LOOK: The most extreme temperatures in the history of every state Stacker consulted 2021 data from the NOAA's State Climate Extremes Committee (SCEC) to illustrate the hottest and coldest temperatures ever recorded in each state. Each slide also reveals the all-time highest 24-hour precipitation record and all-time highest 24-hour snowfall.

Keep reading to find out individual state records in alphabetical order. Gallery Credit: Anuradha Varanasi

LOOK: The most expensive weather and climate disasters in recent decades Stacker ranked the most expensive climate disasters by the billions since 1980 by the total cost of all damages, adjusted for inflation, based on 2021 data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) . The list starts with Hurricane Sally, which caused $7.3 billion in damages in 2020, and ends with a devastating 2005 hurricane that caused $170 billion in damage and killed at least 1,833 people. Keep reading to discover the 50 of the most expensive climate disasters in recent decades in the U.S. Gallery Credit: KATELYN LEBOFF