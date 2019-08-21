10 More Facts You May Not Know About Professional Wrestling

WWE.com

Blood-borne illnesses are a real threat in contract sports, especially for professional wrestlers as blading is such a common practice. Wrestlers' careers have been cut short by contracting a disease like Hepatitis, and it almost happened to The Undertaker.

Bob Orton Jr. is a WWE Hall of Famer who made several returns to WWE in the 2000s to help his son Randy Orton during Randy's rise to a main event star in the company. During Randy's feud with The Undertaker, Bob Orton Jr. participated in a match where he and The Undertaker were both busted open and Orton bled directly onto The Undertaker. Later it was revealed that Bob Orton had contracted Hepititis C as a teenager, but hadn't shown any signs of the disease in so long that he forgot he had it. The WWE retested Orton for the disease and released him from the company in 2006 when his test came back positive. The Undertaker was reportedly furious with Orton, but luckily did not contract the disease.