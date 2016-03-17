100 Years of Irish Beauty Is Perfectly Captivating

The luck of the Irish is almost as good as the look of the Irish.

In honor of St. Patrick’s Day, check out this video which captures the last century of Irish beauty. The clip distinguishes between Ireland and Northern Ireland, but the point is made nonetheless, even if what was trendy was pretty distinct and different from one another.

While the Irish are known for potatoes, drinking and leprechauns, they also have their own history of style and definitions of what attractive is, just like any other culture, so crank up the U2, dig in to a heaping plate of corned beef and cabbage and take a stroll back in time to see the types of fashion and looks that have dominated over the years.