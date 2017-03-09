Rain or Shine, the Wichita Falls St. Patrick’s Day Downtown Street Festival Will Go on as Planned

With rain in the forecast for Saturday, Downtown Wichita Falls Development is taking steps to make sure attendees will still be able to enjoy the bands.

Than plan is to put a 60 x 120 tent in place so the concert will go on, at the very least. However, organizers may be forced to scale back some areas of the event to ensure safety in the event of lightning, high winds and rain. The group is in touch with area meteorologists to assist in decision making.

Tickets are $12 in advance, $15 at the gate, $10 for military and students and kids 12 and under get in free. Get your tickets in advance at Market Street, United Supermarkets, The Iron Horse Pub, MSU’s Clark Student Center, 8th Street Coffee House, the Downtown Wichita Falls Development Office or online at this location .