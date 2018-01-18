1,000 Pounds of ‘Hydro’ Marijuana Seized in Wilbarger County

Yes, 2018 is still young, but we already have a contender for Texoma’s biggest marijuana bust of the year.

On Wednesday, January 17 at about 12:00 p.m. a Wichita County Highway Interdiction Deputy was dispatched to F.M. 295 in Wilbarger County to assist with a traffic stop being conducted by a trooper with the Texas Department of Public Safety.

After arriving on the scene, the Deputy’s K-9 partner Cane conducted a free air sniff around a Ford F-150 pulling a U-Haul trailer. Cane stopped at the rear corner of the trailer and would not leave it.

A search was conducted as a result of the K-9’s positive response. The search of the trailer yielded 1,000 pounds of hydroponic marijuana.