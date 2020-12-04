10th Annual Cowboy True Scheduled for March 2021

Go ahead and mark your calendars now because the Arts Council WF has just announced that the 10th Annual Cowboy True Art Exhibit & Auction will take place on March 19th and 20th, 2021.

The event will be held at the J.S. Bridwell Ag Center at the MPEC where there is plenty of space to spread out the exhibits, artists, and attendees. According to the Arts Council the event will be both live and virtual.

The call for entries has already gone out so if you'd like to be a part of the 10th Annual event celebrating the honor, art, and beauty of the cowboy's daily life contact the Arts Council. If you know of an artist that really needs to be involved in this event let them know so they can submit an entry. Entries must be made by the end of January, contact the Arts Council for more information.

Cowboy True via Facebook

For those of us who simply want to enjoy the event the Art Exhibit will open to the public on Friday, March 19th, with local, regional, and national artists displaying their pieces at the Ag Center. The Silent Auction will also kick off on Friday.

Dave Diamond

The exhibit will be open again on Saturday with artist booths, along with youth artwork, poetry, and all ages photography contest exhibits. The Silent Auction bidding will continue through the day and there will be a Chuckwagon display.

Dave Diamond

Proceeds from Cowboy True benefit the Arts Council, Wichita Falls Area, Inc. and The Forum.

The Cowboy True organizers take the health and well-being of the event very seriously and have a fully implemented safety plan in place that involves social distancing and sanitization practices. Because the COVID-19 situation is in a constant state of change updates to the procedures will be made as the event approaches. All state and local government mandates and restrictions will be taken into account.