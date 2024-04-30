Police Searching for Suspects in Multiple Wichita Falls Vehicle Burglaries

Can you identify the suspect in a string of Wichita Falls vehicle burglaries?

On Tuesday, April 23, at around 10 pm, multiple suspects broke into several vehicles and stole credit card information that was used shortly afterward. The victims’ vehicles were parked on Coventry, Remington Court, and Crown Ridge.

Images of one of the suspects and the vehicle used for the robberies were provided to detectives from the security camera system at QuikTrip.

If you have any information on this or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at (940)322-9888, or if you’re calling long distance, call (800)322-9888. You can also use the P3 Tips app on your mobile device or submit your tip at wfcrime.com.

You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn a cash reward.

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers is working with the community and the media to make Wichita Falls a safer place. Crime Stoppers is a 501 (C)(3) nonprofit organization that is funded through public donations.

If you would like to make a donation to support our local crime stoppers, you can make a one-time or recurring donation at this location.

