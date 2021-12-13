12 Days of Christmas 2021
Santa stopped by our studios a little early this year so we could get you hooked up with a nice prize – even if you’re on the Naughty list.
You’ve probably been spending countless hours getting all of your Christmas shopping done, so maybe it’s time for you to take a few minutes and take care of yourself.
Thanks to our friends at Alon and Dillard’s, you can enter to win 1 of 10 prizes during “The 12 Days of Christmas.”
We’ll choose a winner every weekday December 13 through December 24.
Here’s what’s up for grabs:
Prize 1
Simple Human Senor Mirror Trio
Prize 2
Anne Klein Women’s Watch
Prize 3
Kenneth Cole Men’s Watch
Prize 4
Ralph Lauren Men’s Gift Set
Prize 5
Clinique Happy Women’s Gift Set
Triforce Elite Performance Hard Shell Travel Makeup Bag
Prize 6
Jack Black The Grand Tour Beard Care Set
Jimmy Choo Blue Men’s Cologne
Prize 7
Blue be Chanel Cologne
Prize 8
Noble Excellence Blake Throw
Elizabeth Arden White Tea Gift Set
Prize 9
Marquis by Waterford Glass Cross
$25 McBride’s Gift Card
Prize 10
$300 Visa Gift Card
It’s super easy to be entered to win. Just get social with us and you’re in the running for one of those prize packages. Remember – the more activities you complete, the better your chances are of winning.