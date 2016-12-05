12 Days of Christmas Cash Elf Hunt Winners and Locations (2016)
The 12 Days of Christmas Scavenger Hunt is on! Every weekday December 5-16 we'll hide our elf somewhere in Wichita Falls and it's your job to find it, bring it back to us and we'll hook you up with $400 cash just in time for Christmas! Visit the contest page for more details.
Here are the winners so far:
- DAY 1
Larry and Kiersten MastalszMonday, December 5, 2016 (found at 12:20-ish)
Location: Inside one of the holes at the bottom of the brick bathroom building at Wood Memorial Park. Click here to see a photo of the location.
Clues: #1 -The Commodores 'Brick House' video. #2 - Elijah Wood on a parked car with a "MEMRIAL" license plate.
- Day 2
Courtney BoeTuesday, December 6, 2016 (found at 2:05 p.m.)
Location: Under the concrete path with a brown fence near the mile 9 marker of Circle Trail. Click here to see a photo of the location.
Clues: #1 - Brown fence at Bob Marley's mausoleum in NINE MILE, Jamaica. #2 - A map of the Arctic CIRCLE TRAIL.
- Day 3
Michael MurschelWednesday, December 7 (Found at 12:15)
Location: Hidden at the top of a spiral slide at Lynnwood East Park. Click here to see a photo of the location.
Clues: #1 Box of Mac & Cheese spirals. #2 - Map of the far east with coordinates to Lynwood, CA on it.
- DAY 4
Kelsey and Kaleb WestThursday, December 8 (found at 12:20-ish)
Location: Under some tall grass near the basket of the 5th hole of the disk golf course at Lake Wichita Park. Click here to see a photo of the location.
Clues: #1 - Marty McFly holding a Frisbie's Pie tin with "circa 1885" written in the corner of the pic. #2 - photo of people at the old Lake Wichita pavilion.
- DAY 5
Bubba GarrettFriday, December 9 (Found at 2:00 p.m.)
Location: Near the outside stairs on the SW side of Memorial Auditorium where you pay your water bill. Click here to see a photo of the location. And yes, that is public property.
Clues: #1 Water coming off of a duck's bill. #2 - People staring at each other.
- DAY 8
Jered & Kim HicksMonday, December 12 (found at 1:00-ish)
Location: In a tree in Expressway Village Park off Missile road on the North side of town. Click here to see a photo of the location.
Clues: #1 - Fidel Castro (part of the Cuban Missile Crisis) at the North Pole with a tree. #2 - American Express credit card.
- DAY 9
TJ NewellTuesday, December 9 (found at 1:15-ish)
Location: Inside of a drum at the playground near the rock climbing wall at Wood Memorial Park (the same place the elf was hidden on the first day of the contest). Click here to see a photo of the location.
Clues: #1 - A partridge in a pear tree (the first day of Christmas). #2 - Dave Grohl in the past was the drummer for Nirvana.
- DAY 10
Heather BednarzWednesday, December 14 (found at 3:50)
Location: Inside a hole in the retaining wall under the Scott Street bridge near the Hotter'N Hell building. Click here to see a photo of the location.
Clues: #1 - Three Billy goats gruff, it's a Grimm's fairy tail about the goats and a troll under the bridge. #2 - Picture of Buster Poindexter, the artist who took the song "Hot, Hot, Hot" to #1.
- DAY 11
Amanda Mendiola and Alyson HernandezThursday, December 15 (found at 12:10)
Location: Inside a square steel beam of a bridge behind Chicken Express at 5001 Taft. Click here to see a photo of the location.
Clues: #1 - American Express card being swiped through a Square device with a photo of President Taft and $50.01 on the phone with the words "6 piece tenders" below. #2 - Superman (Man of Steel) movie and Bridget Jones Diary movie.
- DAY 12
Jaime BrownFriday, December 16 (Found at 12:50-ish)
Location: Inside a pizza box behind the bushes on the first base line of Hoskins Field. Click here to see a photo of the location.
Clue #1: Four bass with the first one on a hook and line
Clue #2: A still from the movie "Who Framed Roger Rabbit with actor Bob Hoskins.