22 Places in Wichita Falls Where Kids Get a Free Meal All Summer Long
In an effort to help kids stay healthy and keep their bellies full this summer, WFISD and several other local organizations are offering free meals for children 18 years old and younger every weekday all summer long!
For some kids, the meals they get at school are the only meals they eat, which means when school is out they may go hungry more often than not. Texas' Summer Food Service Program ensures that low-income children will continue to get fed even when school is not in session.
The free summer meals program kicked off in Wichita Falls today (6/4) and there are 22 places around town where kids can eat free. See the full list with meal type and serving times below. All meals are offered Monday-Friday.
- Jefferson Elementary
4628 Mistletoe Dr. Wichita Falls, TX 76310
Breakfast: 8:00am-8:45am and Lunch: 12:00pm-1:00pm
Ending July 27
- Crocket Elementary
3015 Avenue I Wichita Falls, TX 76309
Breakfast: 8:00am-8:45am and Lunch: 12:00pm-1:00pm
Ending July 27
- Scotland Park Elementary
1415 N. 5th Wichita Falls, TX 76306-4917
Breakfast: 8:00am-8:45am and Lunch 12:00pm-1:00pm
Ending July 27
- Washington Jackson Math-Science Center
1300 Harding Wichita Falls, TX 76301
Breakfast: 8:00am-8:45am and Lunch: 12:00pm-1:00pm
Ending July 27
- City View
1600 City View Dr. Wichita Falls, TX 76306
Lunch: 12:30-1:00pm
Ending July 27
- Hirschi High School
3106 Borton Wichita Falls, TX 76306
Breakfast: 7:30am-8:30am and Lunch: 10:45am-12:00pm
Ending June 22
- Fountain Gate Apartments
5210 Tower Dr Wichita Falls, TX 76310
Lunch: 10:30am-11:00am
Ending July 27
- Tealwood Apartments
5300 Professional Dr Wichita Falls, TX 76302
Lunch: 11:00am-11:30am
Ending July 27
- Southern Hills Elementary
3920 Armory Road Wichita Falls, TX 76309
Breakfast: 7:30am-8:30am and Lunch 10:45am-12:00pm
June 8 - August 6
- Southside Youth Center
1205 Montgomery Wichita Falls, TX 76302
Lunch: 4:15pm-4:30pm
Ending August 15
- Camp Fire USA
2524 Terrace Avenue Wichita Falls, TX 76301
Breakfast: 8:20am-8:50am and Lunch: 12:00pm-1:00pm
Ending June 22
- Barwise Leadership Academy
3807 Kemp Wichita Falls, TX 76308
Breakfast: 7:30am-8:00am and Lunch: 10:45am-12:00pm
June 8- July 30
- Bible Baptist Church
908 Austin Street Wichita Falls, TX 76301
Breakfast 8:00am-8:45am and Lunch 12:00pm-1:00pm
- Burkburnett Junior High
102 Ave D Burkburnett, TX 76354
Breakfast: 7:30am-8:00am and Lunch: 11:00am-12:30pm
Ending June 29
- Riverbend Nature Center
2200 3rd Street Wichita Falls, TX 76301
Breakfast: 8:00am-8:30am and Lunch: 12:00pm-1:00pm
June 8 - July 30
- Vernon College
4105 Maplewood Ave # A Wichita Falls, TX 76308
Breakfast: 8:00am-9:00am and Lunch: 11:30am-12:30am
June 25 - August 6
- Kids Cafe Southwest
4313 Hughes Wichita Falls, TX 76308
Lunch: 3:00pm-3:45pm
Ending August 3
- Kids Cafe S. East
3301 Armory Road Wichita Falls, TX 76302
Lunch: 12:00 pm-12:45pm and PM snack: 3:00pm-3:30pm
Ending August 3
- Kids Cafe Central
1318 Sixth Street Wichita Falls, TX 76301
Lunch: 11:00am-12:00pm and PM snack: 3:00pm-4:00pm
Ending August 10
- Kids Cafe Rosewood
501 N Rosewood Wichita Falls, TX 76301
Lunch: 3:30pm-4:00pm
Ending August 3
- Kids Cafe N West
1402 North Beverly Wichita Falls, TX 76306
Lunch: 12:30pm-1:15pm and PM Snack 3:30pm-4:15pm
Ending August 3
- Kids Cafe Burkburnett
800 County Rd Burkburnett, TX 76354
Lunch: 11:00am-12:00pm and PM Snack 3:15pm-4:15pm
Click here to see the daily menu for WFISD locations.
Click here to find the free summer meals location nearest you.