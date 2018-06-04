22 Places in Wichita Falls Where Kids Get a Free Meal All Summer Long

In an effort to help kids stay healthy and keep their bellies full this summer, WFISD and several other local organizations are offering free meals for children 18 years old and younger every weekday all summer long!

For some kids, the meals they get at school are the only meals they eat, which means when school is out they may go hungry more often than not. Texas' Summer Food Service Program ensures that low-income children will continue to get fed even when school is not in session.

The free summer meals program kicked off in Wichita Falls today (6/4) and there are 22 places around town where kids can eat free. See the full list with meal type and serving times below. All meals are offered Monday-Friday.

Jefferson Elementary

4628 Mistletoe Dr. Wichita Falls, TX 76310

Breakfast: 8:00am-8:45am and Lunch: 12:00pm-1:00pm

Ending July 27 Crocket Elementary

3015 Avenue I Wichita Falls, TX 76309

Breakfast: 8:00am-8:45am and Lunch: 12:00pm-1:00pm

Ending July 27 Scotland Park Elementary

1415 N. 5th Wichita Falls, TX 76306-4917

Breakfast: 8:00am-8:45am and Lunch 12:00pm-1:00pm

Ending July 27 Washington Jackson Math-Science Center

1300 Harding Wichita Falls, TX 76301

Breakfast: 8:00am-8:45am and Lunch: 12:00pm-1:00pm

Ending July 27 City View

1600 City View Dr. Wichita Falls, TX 76306

Lunch: 12:30-1:00pm

Ending July 27 Hirschi High School

3106 Borton Wichita Falls, TX 76306

Breakfast: 7:30am-8:30am and Lunch: 10:45am-12:00pm

Ending June 22 Fountain Gate Apartments

5210 Tower Dr Wichita Falls, TX 76310

Lunch: 10:30am-11:00am

Ending July 27 Tealwood Apartments

5300 Professional Dr Wichita Falls, TX 76302

Lunch: 11:00am-11:30am

Ending July 27 Southern Hills Elementary

3920 Armory Road Wichita Falls, TX 76309

Breakfast: 7:30am-8:30am and Lunch 10:45am-12:00pm

June 8 - August 6 Southside Youth Center

1205 Montgomery Wichita Falls, TX 76302

Lunch: 4:15pm-4:30pm

Ending August 15 Camp Fire USA

2524 Terrace Avenue Wichita Falls, TX 76301

Breakfast: 8:20am-8:50am and Lunch: 12:00pm-1:00pm

Ending June 22 Barwise Leadership Academy

3807 Kemp Wichita Falls, TX 76308

Breakfast: 7:30am-8:00am and Lunch: 10:45am-12:00pm

June 8- July 30 Bible Baptist Church

908 Austin Street Wichita Falls, TX 76301

Breakfast 8:00am-8:45am and Lunch 12:00pm-1:00pm Burkburnett Junior High

102 Ave D Burkburnett, TX 76354

Breakfast: 7:30am-8:00am and Lunch: 11:00am-12:30pm

Ending June 29 Riverbend Nature Center

2200 3rd Street Wichita Falls, TX 76301

Breakfast: 8:00am-8:30am and Lunch: 12:00pm-1:00pm

June 8 - July 30 Vernon College

4105 Maplewood Ave # A Wichita Falls, TX 76308

Breakfast: 8:00am-9:00am and Lunch: 11:30am-12:30am

June 25 - August 6 Kids Cafe Southwest

4313 Hughes Wichita Falls, TX 76308

Lunch: 3:00pm-3:45pm

Ending August 3 Kids Cafe S. East

3301 Armory Road Wichita Falls, TX 76302

Lunch: 12:00 pm-12:45pm and PM snack: 3:00pm-3:30pm

Ending August 3 Kids Cafe Central

1318 Sixth Street Wichita Falls, TX 76301

Lunch: 11:00am-12:00pm and PM snack: 3:00pm-4:00pm

Ending August 10 Kids Cafe Rosewood

501 N Rosewood Wichita Falls, TX 76301

Lunch: 3:30pm-4:00pm

Ending August 3 Kids Cafe N West

1402 North Beverly Wichita Falls, TX 76306

Lunch: 12:30pm-1:15pm and PM Snack 3:30pm-4:15pm

Ending August 3 Kids Cafe Burkburnett

800 County Rd Burkburnett, TX 76354

Lunch: 11:00am-12:00pm and PM Snack 3:15pm-4:15pm

Click here to see the daily menu for WFISD locations.