18-Wheeler Hanging Off of Bridge After Crash In Houston

Here’s a scary sight.

KHOU is reporting that a crash this morning involving an 18-wheeler and a box truck resulted in the closure of westbound lanes on Grand Parkway in Spring, Texas.

Shortly before 9:00 am this morning, witnesses say that a box truck went over the overpass at Grand Parkway and S.H. 99, followed by the 18-wheeler, which was left dangling over the side of the overpass.

As of this posting, the box truck driver is hospitalized in critical condition. The driver of the 18-wheeler sustained minor injuries in the crash. The cause of the wreck isn’t known.

There’s very little information available at this time.

Texas roads have been particularly dangerous in 2022, according to TK Injury Lawyers. As of June 2022, Texas was leading the nation in fatal car accidents. At that time, 3,602 deaths from traffic accidents were reported with 3,305 fatal crashes.

What are the Most Common Reasons for Traffic Accidents in Texas?

Data from TxDOT says that these are the most common reasons for accidents:

Speeding

Not paying attention to surroundings

Swerving in and out of lanes

Merging when unsafe

Failing to yield when making a left-hand turn

As has been the case for several years now, distracted driving is a significant cause of accidents not only in Texas but across the country. Remember always to pull over to make a phone call or send a text message. The call or text can wait an extra minute or two.

