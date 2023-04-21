Shocking Video Shows Train Hitting a Truck in Odessa, Texas

Odessa Fire Rescue shared a video of a train slamming into a truck that was stuck on the railroad tracks.

The incident happened on Wednesday morning (April 19) following a deadly crash, according to KSAT. The Ford F-250 pulling a trailer collided with a Honda minivan on Business 20, which led to it getting stuck on the tracks.

The driver of the truck was able to get out before the train slammed into it and was uninjured.

The driver of the minivan, John Edward Grube, was pronounced dead on the scene. His passenger, Kay Clemens Pries, was transported to a Lubbock hospital and is reportedly in critical condition.

The accident is currently under investigation by the Texas Department of Public Safety.

