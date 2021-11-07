The Paramount Network has dropped the first-ever teaser clip for the upcoming Yellowstone prequel, 1883, giving fans their first look at Tim McGraw and Faith Hill in character as Dutton family patriarch James and matriarch Margaret.

1883 follows their family as they travel West on a difficult journey from Texas to Montana, where they will end up establishing the sprawling ranch that serves as the setting for the runaway hit show on Paramount Network. Their characters are the great-grandparents of Kevin Costner's character, John Dutton, who owns the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States and rules it with an iron fist.

In the trailer below, which dropped online on Sunday night (Nov. 7), Hill talks in voiceover about how difficult the path really is, interspersed with scenes of the incredible challenges that lie in front of the Duttons. She is nearly unrecognizable as Margaret Dutton, without a trace of her usual glamor, and Tim McGraw's appearance is significantly altered, too.

"We are in the land of no mercy now," she intones.

Sam Elliott also stars in 1883 as Pinkerton agent Shea Brennan. LaMonica Garrett (Designated Survivor, Sons of Anarchy) has also joined 1883 in the role of his assistant, and Isabel May (Alexa & Katie) will play James and Margaret Dutton's oldest daughter, Elsa. Her character will provide much of the show's perspective on the journey the family makes by wagon with a number of other families headed west. Parts of the story will also be seen through the eyes of McGraw, Hill and Elliott's characters.

Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan wrote all of the scripts for the initial 10-episode first season, and he's also directing the pilot episode of 1883. The production calls for 30 actual wagon trains that the cameras will follow as they travel, and producers also had to build an entire town to the architecture of the 1880s, as well as recreate authentic guns, saddles, wardrobe and virtually every other piece of physical material that will appear onscreen. The per-episode budgets for 1883 are reportedly even larger than those for Yellowstone to address the grand visual scale of the material.

1883 is set to premiere on Dec. 19 on Paramount+. Subscribe to the streaming service to make sure you don't miss out.

Taste of Country will be covering both Yellowstone Season 4 and the first season of 1883 in-depth each week, including episode analysis, news on the shows, cast interviews and more.

