From President Obama to Steven Spielberg to Elizabeth Warren, these graduation speeches will have you ready to take on the world.

Yes, it's that time of year when 20-somethings all over the country leave the hallowed halls of education and out into the real world on their journey to leave their mark and make a name for themselves. This collection of some of the best and most memorable speeches is sure to stick with you, even if you haven't thought of the phrase "cap and gown" since you got your diploma.

Year after year, celebrities from all walks of life give speeches to graduating classes, sharing the wealth of knowledge and wisdom they have accumulated. This spring has proven to be no exception, with a strong of roster of personalities speaking at commencements and leaving those in attendance feeling like they can accomplish anything.

Here's a look at the complete speeches from all of those included in the compilation. They may take some time to watch, but you can bet you'll be ready to do battle with anyone who dares to get in your way when you're done.