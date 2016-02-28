2016 Oscars Winners List
The 88th annual Academy Awards delivered a few surprises, a (very) long ceremony, and a whole bunch of awards.
Sam Smith and Jimmy Napes took Best Original Song for Spectre's "The Writing's On the Wall", besting nominees including Lady Gaga and The Weeknd.
After five attempts and zero wins, it was longtime hopeful Leonardo DiCaprio's year when he won Best Actor for The Revenant. And while Alejandro Inarritu also won Best Director for The Revenant, the (somewhat unexpected) Best Picture winner was Spotlight, based on the true story of Boston journalists who exposed a massive conspiracy to cover up children's sexual abuse at the hands of Catholic priests. Brie Larson won Best Actress for Room, while Mark Rylance and Alicia Vikander won Best Supporting Actor and Actress, respectively.
Take a look at this year's Oscar winners below, and check out all the looks from the red carpet!
Best Picture
The Big Short
Bridge of Spies
Brooklyn
Mad Max: Fury Road
The Martian
The Revenant
Room
Spotlight - WINNER
Performance by an actor in a leading role
Bryan Cranston, Trumbo
Matt Damon, The Martian
Leonardo DiCaprio, The Revenant - WINNER
Michael Fassbender, Steve Jobs
Eddie Redmayne, The Danish Girl
Performance by an actress in a leading role
Cate Blanchett, Carol
Brie Larson, Room - WINNER
Jennifer Lawrence, Joy
Charlotte Rampling, 45 Years
Saoirse Ronan, Brooklyn
Best director
Adam McKay, The Big Short
George Miller, Mad Max
Alejandro Inarritu, The Revenant - WINNER
Lenny Abrahamson Room
Tom McCarthy Spotlight
Performance by an actor in a supporting role
Christian Bale, The Big Short
Tom Hardy, The Revenant
Mark Ruffalo, Spotlight
Mark Rylance, The Bridge of Spies - WINNER
Sylvester Stallone, Creed
Performance by an actress in a supporting role
Jennifer Jason Leigh, The Hateful Eight
Rooney Mara, Carol
Rachel McAdams, Spotlight
Alicia Vikander, The Danish Girl - WINNER
Kate Winslet, Steve Jobs
Best documentary feature
“Amy” Asif Kapadia and James Gay-Rees - WINNER
“Cartel Land” Matthew Heineman and Tom Yellin
“The Look of Silence” Joshua Oppenheimer and Signe Byrge Sørensen
“What Happened, Miss Simone?” Liz Garbus, Amy Hobby and Justin Wilkes
“Winter on Fire: Ukraine’s Fight for Freedom” Evgeny Afineevsky and Den Tolmor
Best documentary short subject
“Body Team 12” David Darg and Bryn Mooser
“Chau, beyond the Lines” Courtney Marsh and Jerry Franck
“Claude Lanzmann: Spectres of the Shoah” Adam Benzine
“A Girl in the River: The Price of Forgiveness” Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy - WINNER
“Last Day of Freedom” Dee Hibbert-Jones and Nomi Talisman
Achievement in film editing
“The Big Short” Hank Corwin
“Mad Max: Fury Road” Margaret Sixel - WINNER
“The Revenant” Stephen Mirrione
“Spotlight” Tom McArdle
“Star Wars: The Force Awakens” Maryann Brandon and Mary Jo Markey
Best foreign language film of the year
“Embrace of the Serpent” Colombia
“Mustang” France
“Son of Saul” Hungary - WINNER
“Theeb” Jordan
“A War” Denmark
Achievement in makeup and hairstyling
Mad Max: Fury Road Lesley Vanderwalt, Elka Wardega and Damian Martin - WINNER
The 100-Year-Old Man Who Climbed out the Window and Disappeared Love Larson and Eva von Bahr
The Revenant Siân Grigg, Duncan Jarman and Robert Pandini
Achievement in music written for motion pictures (Original score)
Bridge of Spies Thomas Newman
Carol Carter Burwell
The Hateful Eight Ennio Morricone - WINNER
Sicario Jóhann Jóhannsson
Star Wars: The Force Awakens John Williams
Achievement in music written for motion pictures (Original song)
“Earned It” from Fifty Shades of Grey
Music and Lyric by Abel Tesfaye, Ahmad Balshe, Jason Daheala Quenneville and Stephan Moccio
“Manta Ray” from Racing Extinction
Music by J. Ralph and Lyric by Antony Hegarty
“Simple Song #3” from Youth
Music and Lyric by David Lang
“Til It Happens To You” from The Hunting Ground
Music and Lyric by Diane Warren and Lady Gaga
“Writing’s On The Wall” from Spectre
Music and Lyric by Jimmy Napes and Sam Smith - WINNER
Achievement in production design
Bridge of Spies Production Design: Adam Stockhausen; Set Decoration: Rena DeAngelo and Bernhard Henrich
The Danish Girl Production Design: Eve Stewart; Set Decoration: Michael Standish
Mad Max: Fury Road Production Design: Colin Gibson; Set Decoration: Lisa Thompson - WINNER
The Martian Production Design: Arthur Max; Set Decoration: Celia Bobak
The Revenant Production Design: Jack Fisk; Set Decoration: Hamish Purdy
Best animated short film
“Bear Story” Gabriel Osorio and Pato Escala - WINNER
“Prologue” Richard Williams and Imogen Sutton
“Sanjay’s Super Team” Sanjay Patel and Nicole Grindle
“We Can’t Live without Cosmos” Konstantin Bronzit
“World of Tomorrow” Don Hertzfeldt
Best animated feature film
Anomalisa
Boy and the World
Inside Out - WINNER
Shaun the Sheep Movie
When Marnie Was There
Best live action short film
“Ave Maria” Basil Khalil and Eric Dupont
“Day One” Henry Hughes
“Everything Will Be Okay (Alles Wird Gut)” Patrick Vollrath
“Shok” Jamie Donoughue
“Stutterer” Benjamin Cleary and Serena Armitage - WINNER
Achievement in sound editing
Mad Max: Fury Road Mark Mangini and David White - WINNERS
The Martian Oliver Tarney
The Revenant Martin Hernandez and Lon Bender
Sicario Alan Robert Murray
Star Wars: The Force Awakens Matthew Wood and David Acord
Achievement in sound mixing
Bridge of Spies Andy Nelson, Gary Rydstrom and Drew Kunin
Mad Max: Fury Road Chris Jenkins, Gregg Rudloff and Ben Osmo - WINNERS
The Martian Paul Massey, Mark Taylor and Mac Ruth
The Revenant Jon Taylor, Frank A. Montaño, Randy Thom and Chris Duesterdiek
Star Wars: The Force Awakens Andy Nelson, Christopher Scarabosio and Stuart Wilson
Achievement in visual effects
Ex Machina Andrew Whitehurst, Paul Norris, Mark Ardington and Sara Bennett - WINNERS
Mad Max: Fury Road Andrew Jackson, Tom Wood, Dan Oliver and Andy Williams
The Martian Richard Stammers, Anders Langlands, Chris Lawrence and Steven Warner
The Revenant Rich McBride, Matthew Shumway, Jason Smith and Cameron Waldbauer
Star Wars: The Force Awakens Roger Guyett, Patrick Tubach, Neal Scanlan and Chris Corbould
Adapted screenplay
The Big Short Screenplay by Charles Randolph and Adam McKay - WINNER
Brooklyn Screenplay by Nick Hornby
Carol Screenplay by Phyllis Nagy
The Martian Screenplay by Drew Goddard
Room Screenplay by Emma Donoghue
Original screenplay
Bridge of Spies Written by Matt Charman and Ethan Coen & Joel Coen
Ex Machina Written by Alex Garland
Inside Out Screenplay by Pete Docter, Meg LeFauve, Josh Cooley; Original story by Pete Docter, Ronnie del Carmen
Spotlight Written by Josh Singer & Tom McCarthy - WINNER
Straight Outta Compton Screenplay by Jonathan Herman and Andrea Berloff; Story by S. Leigh Savidge & Alan Wenkus and Andrea Berloff
