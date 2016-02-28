2016 Oscars Winners List

The 88th annual Academy Awards delivered a few surprises, a (very) long ceremony, and a whole bunch of awards.

Sam Smith and Jimmy Napes took Best Original Song for Spectre' s "The Writing's On the Wall", besting nominees including Lady Gaga and The Weeknd .

After five attempts and zero wins, it was longtime hopeful Leonardo DiCaprio 's year when he won Best Actor for The Revenant . And while Alejandro Inarritu also won Best Director for The Revenant, the (somewhat unexpected) Best Picture winner was Spotlight, based on the true story of Boston journalists who exposed a massive conspiracy to cover up children's sexual abuse at the hands of Catholic priests. Brie Larson won Best Actress for Room, while Mark Rylance and Alicia Vikander won Best Supporting Actor and Actress, respectively.

Take a look at this year's Oscar winners below

Best Picture

The Big Short

Bridge of Spies

Brooklyn

Mad Max: Fury Road

The Martian

The Revenant

Room

Spotlight - WINNER

Performance by an actor in a leading role

Bryan Cranston, Trumbo

Matt Damon, The Martian

Leonardo DiCaprio, The Revenant - WINNER

Michael Fassbender, Steve Jobs

Eddie Redmayne, The Danish Girl

Performance by an actress in a leading role

Cate Blanchett, Carol

Brie Larson, Room - WINNER

Jennifer Lawrence, Joy

Charlotte Rampling, 45 Years

Saoirse Ronan, Brooklyn

Best director

Adam McKay, The Big Short

George Miller, Mad Max

Alejandro Inarritu, The Revenant - WINNER

Lenny Abrahamson Room

Tom McCarthy Spotlight

Performance by an actor in a supporting role

Christian Bale, The Big Short

Tom Hardy, The Revenant

Mark Ruffalo, Spotlight

Mark Rylance, The Bridge of Spies - WINNER

Sylvester Stallone, Creed

Performance by an actress in a supporting role

Jennifer Jason Leigh, The Hateful Eight

Rooney Mara, Carol

Rachel McAdams, Spotlight

Alicia Vikander, The Danish Girl - WINNER

Kate Winslet, Steve Jobs

Best documentary feature

“Amy” Asif Kapadia and James Gay-Rees - WINNER

“Cartel Land” Matthew Heineman and Tom Yellin

“The Look of Silence” Joshua Oppenheimer and Signe Byrge Sørensen

“What Happened, Miss Simone?” Liz Garbus, Amy Hobby and Justin Wilkes

“Winter on Fire: Ukraine’s Fight for Freedom” Evgeny Afineevsky and Den Tolmor

Best documentary short subject

“Body Team 12” David Darg and Bryn Mooser

“Chau, beyond the Lines” Courtney Marsh and Jerry Franck

“Claude Lanzmann: Spectres of the Shoah” Adam Benzine

“A Girl in the River: The Price of Forgiveness” Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy - WINNER

“Last Day of Freedom” Dee Hibbert-Jones and Nomi Talisman

Achievement in film editing

“The Big Short” Hank Corwin

“Mad Max: Fury Road” Margaret Sixel - WINNER

“The Revenant” Stephen Mirrione

“Spotlight” Tom McArdle

“Star Wars: The Force Awakens” Maryann Brandon and Mary Jo Markey

Best foreign language film of the year

“Embrace of the Serpent” Colombia

“Mustang” France

“Son of Saul” Hungary - WINNER

“Theeb” Jordan

“A War” Denmark

Achievement in makeup and hairstyling

Mad Max: Fury Road Lesley Vanderwalt, Elka Wardega and Damian Martin - WINNER

The 100-Year-Old Man Who Climbed out the Window and Disappeared Love Larson and Eva von Bahr

The Revenant Siân Grigg, Duncan Jarman and Robert Pandini

Achievement in music written for motion pictures (Original score)

Bridge of Spies Thomas Newman

Carol Carter Burwell

The Hateful Eight Ennio Morricone - WINNER

Sicario Jóhann Jóhannsson

Star Wars: The Force Awakens John Williams

Achievement in music written for motion pictures (Original song)

“Earned It” from Fifty Shades of Grey

Music and Lyric by Abel Tesfaye, Ahmad Balshe, Jason Daheala Quenneville and Stephan Moccio

“Manta Ray” from Racing Extinction

Music by J. Ralph and Lyric by Antony Hegarty

“Simple Song #3” from Youth

Music and Lyric by David Lang

“Til It Happens To You” from The Hunting Ground

Music and Lyric by Diane Warren and Lady Gaga

“Writing’s On The Wall” from Spectre

Music and Lyric by Jimmy Napes and Sam Smith - WINNER

Achievement in production design

Bridge of Spies Production Design: Adam Stockhausen; Set Decoration: Rena DeAngelo and Bernhard Henrich

The Danish Girl Production Design: Eve Stewart; Set Decoration: Michael Standish

Mad Max: Fury Road Production Design: Colin Gibson; Set Decoration: Lisa Thompson - WINNER

The Martian Production Design: Arthur Max; Set Decoration: Celia Bobak

The Revenant Production Design: Jack Fisk; Set Decoration: Hamish Purdy

Best animated short film

“Bear Story” Gabriel Osorio and Pato Escala - WINNER

“Prologue” Richard Williams and Imogen Sutton

“Sanjay’s Super Team” Sanjay Patel and Nicole Grindle

“We Can’t Live without Cosmos” Konstantin Bronzit

“World of Tomorrow” Don Hertzfeldt

Best animated feature film

Anomalisa

Boy and the World

Inside Out - WINNER

Shaun the Sheep Movie

When Marnie Was There

Best live action short film

“Ave Maria” Basil Khalil and Eric Dupont

“Day One” Henry Hughes

“Everything Will Be Okay (Alles Wird Gut)” Patrick Vollrath

“Shok” Jamie Donoughue

“Stutterer” Benjamin Cleary and Serena Armitage - WINNER

Achievement in sound editing

Mad Max: Fury Road Mark Mangini and David White - WINNERS

The Martian Oliver Tarney

The Revenant Martin Hernandez and Lon Bender

Sicario Alan Robert Murray

Star Wars: The Force Awakens Matthew Wood and David Acord

Achievement in sound mixing

Bridge of Spies Andy Nelson, Gary Rydstrom and Drew Kunin

Mad Max: Fury Road Chris Jenkins, Gregg Rudloff and Ben Osmo - WINNERS

The Martian Paul Massey, Mark Taylor and Mac Ruth

The Revenant Jon Taylor, Frank A. Montaño, Randy Thom and Chris Duesterdiek

Star Wars: The Force Awakens Andy Nelson, Christopher Scarabosio and Stuart Wilson

Achievement in visual effects

Ex Machina Andrew Whitehurst, Paul Norris, Mark Ardington and Sara Bennett - WINNERS

Mad Max: Fury Road Andrew Jackson, Tom Wood, Dan Oliver and Andy Williams

The Martian Richard Stammers, Anders Langlands, Chris Lawrence and Steven Warner

The Revenant Rich McBride, Matthew Shumway, Jason Smith and Cameron Waldbauer

Star Wars: The Force Awakens Roger Guyett, Patrick Tubach, Neal Scanlan and Chris Corbould

Adapted screenplay

The Big Short Screenplay by Charles Randolph and Adam McKay - WINNER

Brooklyn Screenplay by Nick Hornby

Carol Screenplay by Phyllis Nagy

The Martian Screenplay by Drew Goddard

Room Screenplay by Emma Donoghue

Original screenplay

Bridge of Spies Written by Matt Charman and Ethan Coen & Joel Coen

Ex Machina Written by Alex Garland

Inside Out Screenplay by Pete Docter, Meg LeFauve, Josh Cooley; Original story by Pete Docter, Ronnie del Carmen

Spotlight Written by Josh Singer & Tom McCarthy - WINNER

Straight Outta Compton Screenplay by Jonathan Herman and Andrea Berloff; Story by S. Leigh Savidge & Alan Wenkus and Andrea Berloff