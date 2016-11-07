The 2016 presidential election has redefined what a nasty campaign is. The enmity between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton makes the Hatfield-McCoy feud look like a love-in.

One of these two candidates will win the White House and lead our country for the next four years. So, how did we get here?

The Associated Press has put together this three-and-a-half-minute video hitting all the key moments in the election, from each candidate's announcing their candidacy to the many, many scandals that followed. Geez, it's no wonder we've gotten fed up and stressed out and long for this whole election to end .

Regardless of whether you want to make America great again, you're with her or have hitched your wagon to Gary Johnson's star, this ugly race will reach the finish line on Tuesday. Unless, of course, Trump follows through on his not-so veiled threat to contest the results, which would just be the latest in a wildly unpredictable election.