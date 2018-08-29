2018 Wichita Falls Stroll & Roll Museum Tour is September 8th

Don’t miss your chance to become a tourist in your own town and enjoy a FREE day of touring Wichita Falls museums and attractions.

Tour historic exhibits like the Kell House Museum; the Jenny to Jet exhibit at the Wichita Falls Regional Airport; the Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame and Museum; the World’s Littlest Skyscraper and more. You can drive yourself to each destination or park at the Wichita Falls Public Library and ride the free Fallstown Trolley or Shuttle from stop to stop and returning you back to the library.

The free Stroll & Roll Museum Tour is Saturday, September 8th.

This year's participants include:

- Downtown Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market

- First United Methodist Church of Wichita Falls

- Kell House Museum

- Kemp Center for the Arts

- Museum of North Texas History

- Jenny to Jet Exhibit at Wichita Falls Regional Airport

- Juanita Harvey Art Gallery at MSU

- Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame and Museum

- River Bend Nature Center

- Texas Travel Information Center

- The Lilly Pad Studio

- Wichita Falls Art Association and Art Gallery

- Wichita Falls Fire and Police Museum

- Wichita Falls Museum of Art at MSU

- Wichita Falls Parks and Recreation

- Wichita Falls Public Library

- Wichita Falls Theatre of Performing Arts Centre

- World’s Littlest Skyscraper

Be sure to start early and see how many stops you can make before the day is through! Presented by the Wichita Falls Convention and Visitors Bureau and Museum Coalition.