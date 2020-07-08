2020 Brings Big Changes to Christmas Magic

The way 2020 is going we're now more surprised when an event ISN'T cancelled than when it is. Another annual Wichita Falls event, Christmas Magic, is doing things considerably differently this year. Rather than having their usual in person market of all things Christmas at the MPEC the Junior League of Wichita Falls has decided to go with special More Magic shopping cards.

While the usual Christmas Magic event would pull vendors in from miles away, the More Magic cards will provide local shoppers with special purchasing opportunities at local merchants so it's a bit of a win-win that way. You get a great deal just in time for the holidays and the local businesses the we love so much get a much needed boost in business.

Christmas Magic via Facebook

Since 1981, Christmas Magic ticket sales, vendor participation and sponsorships have helped the JLWF raise more than $3.5 million for the greater Wichita Falls community. Madeline Eubanks, President of the Junior League of Wichita Falls said,

"This year presents a unique challenge and opportunity. Every year we rely on funds raised from Christmas Magic ticket sales to fulfill our mission and support our community projects. When we looked at the size of the crowds we bring in and the variety of places they come from, we knew we needed to make the most socially responsible decision to protect the health of our community during such an unprecedented time."

The change to a More Magic card for this year also means that some local businesses that hadn't participated in the past because of staffing challenges and the logistics of moving merchandise to the MPEC will be able to participate this year. While this year is changing the way we do and think about almost everything, Sarah Bond, the Christmas Magic Co-Chair assures us,

"Christmas isn't cancelled. Although the market will look different this year, we are proceeding with plans for all other festivities of Christma Magic including children's events, auction gala, and a new 5K fun run that's sure to get everyone in the holiday spirit."

The exact price for the More Magic cards hasn't been determined yet but when they're available that announcement will be made on the Junior League of Wichita Falls website and Christmas Magic Facebook page.