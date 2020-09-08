2020 Texoma Gives Event is This Thursday

Every September, the Wichita Falls area citizens and the community of non-profit organizations in our region come together for a day of giving called Texoma Gives.

This year's event is this Thursday from 6:00 a.m. to 10:0 p.m. but early online donations are already being accepted.

Texoma Gives is hosted by the Wichita Falls Area Community Foundation and presents you with the opportunity to sift through dozens of area non-profit organizations. You can search by name, by location, you can even search by cause and find just the right fit for your donation. Whether you want to donate to arts and culture organizations like the Wichita Falls Youth Symphony, Backdoor Theatre, the Electra Grand Theatre or animal welfare groups like P.E.T.S. or the Texas Pit Crew, you'll find several options. There are also categories for religious organizations, women's issues, health and wellness, homelessness and housing, entrepreneurship, and many more.

Some individuals have taken up the challenge to raise money for their favorite causes and you can make your donation through them under the Fundraisers tab. There are several donation matches and challenges as well that can make your donation go much farther than it would have on its own.

All of the options are qualified 501c3 organizations so your donations are tax deductible, and the online process is safe and secure.

Still not sure where you want your support to go, just visit TexomaGives.org and have a look around, you'll find something soon enough.

The official day of giving for 2020 is this Thursday, September 10th, from 6:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., but online donations are being accepted now.

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic and its related changes to our day to day lives has impacted these non-profit organizations in ways no one could have imagined so your donation, large or small, will be appreciated even more than in years past.