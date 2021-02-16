2021 Arts Alive! Home and Garden Festival Coming Feb 27 – 28

It's brutally cold and downright nasty outside, but soon the snow will melt, the sun will shine, the grass will green and we'll all be spending more time outside in our yards. Between now and then is the 2021 Arts Alive! Home and Garden Festival.

Yes, there will be a Home and Garden Festival this year, but it will be just a little different than years past. There will be more spacing between the vendors, everyone there will be wearing masks, and the rest of the usual COVID-19 safety protocols from the CDC will be in place.

Arts Alive! Home and Garden Festival is a gathering of local businesses, members of the arts community, Member Organizations, and local artists in the early days of spring to help you get started with ideas and items to brighten your home, your yard, and your life.

This year's event includes more than 100 exhibitors, including several from the Downtown Wichita Falls Farmers Market, local artists, and activities for the kids. Yes, there will be live animals for your kids to marvel at and even pet.

The event will be held Saturday and Sunday, February 27th and 28th, at the Ray Clymer Exhibit Hall at the MPEC, with a special VIP preview night on Friday, February 26th.

You can purchase tickets at the door, or buy them in advance from any of several outlets in Wichita Falls. The official Arts Alive! Home and Garden Festival website has all of the details.

Arts Alive Home and Garden Festival via Facebook

We've all had enough of winter already, 'Heres To Spring' and the 2021 Arts Alive Home and Garden Festival on February 27th and 28th at the MPEC.

Presented by the Arts Council of Wichita Falls.