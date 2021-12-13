The 2022 Golden Globes: Full Nominations List
It’s a classic thought experiment: If someone holds an awards show and it’s not televised and people don’t show up for it, does it still exist?
We’re about to find out. After a year plagued by accusations of financial impropriety and the revelation that their membership did not include a single Black journalist, NBC canceled their broadcast of the 2022 Golden Globes Awards. The show must go on for some reason, and so even though the Globes won’t be aired on NBC, the awards will still be given. (The HFPA did add 21 new members this year.)
The nominees for this year’s Globes were announced today, and they included a typical mix of Oscar frontrunners and surprising candidates. (Emma Stone landed a Best Actress nod for Cruella). Here’s the full list of nominees; the winners will be announced (not on NBC) on Sunday, Jannuary 9.
Best Motion Picture, Drama
Belfast
CODA
Dune
King Richard
The Power of the Dog
Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Cyrano
Don’t Look Up
Licorice Pizza
Tick, Tick … Boom!
West Side Story
Best Director, Motion Picture
Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter
Steven Spielberg, West Side Story
Denis Villeneuve, Dune
Best Screenplay, Motion Picture
Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza
Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
Adam McKay, Don’t Look Up
Aaron Sorkin, Being the Ricardos
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama
Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter
Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos
Lady Gaga, House of Gucci
Kristen Stewart, Spencer
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Mahershala Ali, Swan Song
Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
Will Smith, King Richard
Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy
Leonardo DiCaprio, Don’t Look Up
Peter Dinklage, Cyrano
Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick … Boom!
Cooper Hoffman, Licorice Pizza
Anthony Ramos, In the Heights
Best Performance By an Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy
Marion Cotillard, Annette
Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza
Jennifer Lawrence, Don’t Look Up
Emma Stone, Cruella
Rachel Zegler, West Side Story
Best Supporting Actor – Motion Picture
Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar
Jamie Dornan, Belfast
Ciarán Hinds, Belfast
Troy Kotsur, CODA
Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog
Best Supporting Actress - Motion Picture
Caitriona Balfe, Belfast
Ariana Debose, West Side Story
Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog
Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard
Ruth Negga, Passing
Best Original Score, Motion Picture
Alexandre Desplat, The French Dispatch
Germaine Franco, Encanto
Jonny Greenwood, The Power of the Dog
Alberto Iglesias, Parallel Mothers
Hans Zimmer, Dune
Best Original Song, Motion Picture
“Be Alive,” King Richard
“Dos Oruguitas,” Encanto
“Down to Joy,” Belfast
“Here I Am [Singing My Way Home],” Respect
“No Time to Die,” No Time to Die
Best Motion Picture, Animated
Encanto
Flee
Luca
My Sunny Maad
Raya and the Last Dragon
Best Motion Picture, Non-English Language
Compartment No. 6
Drive My Car
The Hand of God
A Hero
Parallel Mothers
Best Drama Series
Lupin
The Morning Show
Pose
Squid Game
Succession
Best Musical/Comedy Series
The Great
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Reservation Dogs
Ted Lasso
Best Television Motion Picture
Dopesick
Impeachment: American Crime Story
Maid
Mare of Easttown
The Underground Railroad
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama
Uzo Aduba, In Treatment
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Christine Baranski, The Good Fight
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Pose
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Elle Fanning, The Great
Issa Rae, Insecure
Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish
Jean Smart, Hacks
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Jessica Chastain, Scenes From a Marriage
Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha
Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision
Margaret Qualley, Maid
Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown