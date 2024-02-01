3 of the Deadliest Interstates in the U.S. Run Through Texas

If you’ve ever traveled through Texas, you’ve most likely driven on at least one of the deadliest interstates in the country.

I try to avoid driving on interstates at all costs when road-tripping. Mostly to avoid getting stuck in traffic, but I also prefer taking a more scenic route at a slower pace. For me, traveling is just as much about the trip as the destination.

Not to mention, many people on the interstate love to travel at a high rate of speed. Driving tends to make me anxious in the first place, but my anxiety level goes through the roof when people are flying down the highway, whipping in and out of traffic.

Get our free mobile app

I like to think I’m a very defensive driver, but even the most defensive drivers find themselves in accidents at times. So, it’s good to know which roads have the highest rate of wrecks and fatalities so you can be a little more defensive than usual when traveling on them.

Thanks to the Austin American-Statesman we now know which interstates are the deadliest in the U.S. Sadly, three of the four most dangerous stretches of interstates are located right here in the Lone Star State.

10 Deadliest Interstates in the U.S.

I-4, Florida I-35E, Texas I-45, Texas I-30, Arkansas and Texas I-24, Tennessee, Kentucky and Illinois I-5, California, Oregon, and Washington I-95, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine I-78, Pennsylvania and New Jersey I-93, New Hampshire and Massachusetts I-26, North and South Carolina

LOOK: These Are the Counties With the Highest Cancer Rates in Texas Stacker ranked the counties with the highest cancer rates in Texas using data from the CDC. Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: These Are the Counties With the Highest Unemployment in Texas Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the highest unemployment in Texas using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics . Counties are ranked by unemployment rate in November 2023. Gallery Credit: Stacker