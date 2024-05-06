Wichita Falls Police Searching For Suspect In Armed Robbery

The Wichita Falls Police are searching for a man in connection with an armed robbery.

The robbery occurred on Sunday, May 5 at around 10:24 pm at The Motion Lounge, located at 3100 Seymour Highway Suite 3112. An employee said a male went into the building and demanded she give him all the business’s money.

When the employee refused, the suspect pulled a silver revolver and threatened to shoot her. The man then grabbed about $165 in singles and five-dollar bills and fled the scene on foot, headed eastbound on Seymour Highway.

Surveillance video shows the man running from the business, wearing a white hat turned backward, a red and white shirt, and dark pants.

If you have any information on this or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at (940)322-9888, or if you’re calling long distance, call (800)322-9888. You can also use the P3 Tips app on your mobile device or submit your tip at wfcrime.com.

You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn a cash reward.

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers is working with the community and the media to make Wichita Falls a safer place. Crime Stoppers is a 501 (C)(3) nonprofit organization that is funded through public donations.

If you would like to make a donation to support our local crime stoppers, you can make a one-time or recurring donation at this location.

