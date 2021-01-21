75 Vehicles Up For Public Auction In Wichita Falls This Saturday

I watched in stunned amazement as a 1965 427 Shelby Cobra sold at auction for $5.4 million last Sunday afternoon. Nearly five and a half million dollars. Wow! Of course it had been immaculately restored to its original state and had been the personal vehicle of Carroll Shelby himself for more than 45 years, but still. Dang.

While I'm pretty sure there won't be any cars - or top bids - quite like that, there will be several vehicles sold at auction in Wichita Falls this Saturday at Mike's Towing.

If you're looking for some bargain wheels and don't mind doing a little fixing up when you buy one, this could be right up your alley. According to the Facebook Event Page there will be a total of 75 vehicles to be auctioned off. Some will be running, some will be for salvage, some will even be motorcycles. You can see pictures of many of them on the Gee Auction Facebook page, they'll be handling the auctioneering duties.

Mike's Towing says the list of vehicles includes a Call of Duty MW3 edition Jeep Wrangler, several Chevy Tahoes and pickups, a Dodge Charger R/T, and more.

Looking at the photos some of these are pretty seriously damaged and will go for parts but others are in running condition and will just need a little TLC to be put back into service hustling you around town.

Auctions are fun to watch and every now and then you can score a major deal at one. This public auction will be held Saturday from 8:00 a.m. until they're done at Mike's Towing. Their lot is at 3205 Industrial Drive in Wichita Falls, that's near the intersection of North Beverly Drive and Old Iowa Park Road. Check out Mike's Towing's event page and the Gee Auction page for more information.