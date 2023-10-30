8 of the Deadliest Insects in the World Can be Found in Texas

Yes, Texas can be quite scary.

As someone who grew up in rural North Texas, I have plenty of experience dealing with the dangerous critters that reside in our neck of the woods. Even still, I get a tad bit freaked out by bugs and snakes and the like.

Out of all the creepy crawly things out there, spiders are among the ones that spook me the most. Not that I have arachnophobia, it’s just that I would rather not have to deal with those little eight-legged things.

Get our free mobile app

Of course, most people I know aren’t particularly fond of spiders. While most venomous spiders’ bites aren’t lethal, they can still do a lot of damage to your body.

But there are plenty of other insects out there that can harm you. For instance, a bite from a tick can lead to Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever, which has a 30 percent fatality rate in untreated patients. Yikes.

And of course, there’s no shortage of ticks or venomous spiders such as the brown recluse and black widow here in the Lone Star State.

As if that’s not enough to make you want to drag up and leave the state, almost every bug on the list of Field & Stream’s report on the 12 deadliest insects in the world can be found here, And the deadliest of them all – the mosquito – is plentiful in these parts.

Out of the 12 deadliest insects, I have personally encountered mosquitos, kissing bugs, brown recluses, black widows, bees, ants, fleas, and ticks right here in my home state.

Good luck sleeping tonight.

6 Deadly Snakes Found in Texas If you're spending time outdoors in Texas you will want to avoid these six deadly snakes if at all possible. Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins

Can 5 Endangered Texas Sites Be Saved? Through neglect, lack of maintenance, or trying to make way for progress, these nine locations throughout Texas have been identified as an 'endangered place' by Preservation Texas. Gallery Credit: Lucky Larry, Mix 93-1 and Maleri McHam