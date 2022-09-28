Texas Amazon Facility Temporarily Closed Due to Bed Bug Infestation

Update 3:42 pm: Sam Stephenson with Amazon Public Relations reached out to clarify that this is a returns center. No products are being shipped to customers from the facility.

This has to be one of the strangest stories I’ve ever written.

KWTX is reporting that Amazon had to temporarily close its Amarillo facility due to bed bugs. That’s right – bed bugs. So, the next time you get a package from Amazon, you might want to inspect it closely. Otherwise, you may end up with an infestation in your home.

Not that they’re shipping anything from the facility at the moment, but there’s no telling how long they had the issue before they noticed it. Not that bed bugs are hard to identify. According to Live Science, they’re about the size of an apple seed but are known for hiding their small, flat bodies in tiny cracks and crevices. So, hopefully, they caught the infestation early.

Amazon officials say that all of the facility’s current inventory is being inspected. After the inspection is done, the plan is to recycle the items or return them to suppliers.

In the meantime, all employees are being paid and sites in the area are processing customer orders.

What to do if You Discover Bed Bugs in Your Home

WebMD says while cleaning the area where the bugs live is helpful, the best way to get rid of them all together is by using insecticides. However, it can be harmful to treat your bed or bedroom with chemicals, so use caution. Your best bet would be to reach out to a professional exterminator to rid your home of bed bugs.

