‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Yara Zaya ‘Worried’ About Russia-Ukraine Conflict, Responds to Concerns About Her Family’s Safety

90 Day Fiancé star Yara Zaya commented on the developing conflict between Russia and Ukraine in a post on Instagram.

Zaya appeared on the eighth season of the reality show, which aired between 2020 and 2021. A native of Ukraine, she developed a romance with Jovi Dufren and moved to the U.S. to be with him. The couple got married, and Zaya gave birth to a daughter named Mylah.

After making their debut on the original series, Zaya and Dufren have appeared on several spin-offs, including 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? and 90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk, according to Zaya's profile on IMDb.

Despite marrying Dufren in 2020 and starting a family, in 2021 Zaya revealed that she still faced the threat of being deported. According to ScreenRant, she had not yet been issued a green card as of late last year.

As a native of Ukraine, Zaya's fans have been asking her questions about the mounting tensions between the country and Russia. People have also been concerned about her family's safety. She replied to everyone's questions and concerns in a heartfelt post on Instagram.

"Guys, there are a lot of questions about Ukraine, why I don’t say anything about it. It is very difficult for me to talk about it, I am very scared, I am worried, so I don’t want to talk about it," Zaya explained in a caption that accompanied a photo of herself.

The 90 Day Fiancé alum added that her family in Ukraine are currently protected and in a "safe place." However, she expressed concern for her country.

"I just want everything to be the same as before I don't want there to be a war," Zaya added. "I can't believe how in 2022 war is still possible."

Check out her post below:

ScreenRant notes that Zaya has not been able to travel back to her home country since she left in 2020. The pandemic, issues with her green card and now the ongoing tensions are keeping her apart from her family.