A Guy Broke the Guinness World Record for Balancing a Lawnmower on His Chin

Yes, you read that headline correctly – there’s actually a Guinness World Record for balancing a running lawnmower on your chin.

A dude by the name of David Rush risked life and limb to break the previous world record of three minutes and one second. Ultimately, he balanced the lawnmower on his chin for three minutes and fifty-two seconds.

I think it’s safe to say his record is safe for a long ol’ time, because I can’t imagine there being very many people willing to risk getting their head chopped up to make it into Guinness World Records.