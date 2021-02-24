Texas Woman Running Across the State Killed in Hit and Run Accident

She was on pace to set a new record for running across the state of Texas.

Rebecca Rodriguez Gartrell set a goal to run across the state of Texas. She started her journey back on February 1st near the New Mexico border right near El Paso. She was on pace to set a new record, but sadly we will never know if she would have accomplished her goal.

265 miles into her goal she was struck by a driver in Odessa on February 7th. The person fled the scene and Texas Department of Public Safety is looking for the suspect. In case you did not know this, the record for running across the state of Texas is 27 days. If Gartrell would have kept up her pace, she would have beat the record by six days.

“She just realized that she didn’t know how far she could really go, and she was trying to test that. I don’t think she would have ever really found a limit to her. It was just something that made her happy in life; it made her complete,” said Keith Gartrell, Rebecca's husband.

There has been a Go Fund Me set up by the family to offer a reward to anyone who has information about the case. Any remaining money from the fund will go to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or the Texas Suicide Prevention Coaltion. If you would like to donate, you can do it at the link here.

Besides being a passionate runner, Gartrell will also be remembered as a great mom, wife, sister, and friend.