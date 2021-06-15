A Lot of Texans Say Well Done Steak is a Relationship Deal Breaker

Order a steak cooked well done on the first date and you just might get ghosted.

I don’t know about you, but I like my steaks cooked medium rare. I’ve heard from people who said they just couldn’t eat something that was pink in the middle, but I’m all about it. In fact, I don’t mind rare, but I prefer it to be cooked a little more.

Apparently, it’s a good thing that my wife and I both like our steaks medium rare, otherwise our relationship might be tested, according to a study conducted by OnePoll on behalf of JBS USA.

The study found that 47% of Texans wouldn’t date someone who preferred their steak be cooked differently than they did. That’s actually a little lower than the national average of 53%. Seeing as well done is the least popular way Americans like their steak prepared, ordering it that way might result in no second date for you.

Here’s the thing – 50% of Americans say they judged everyone for how they like their steak prepared. I’m glad to say I’m among the half that doesn’t give a damn how anyone else likes their steak cooked. To each their own.

It’s not like I would kick a woman to the curb just because she likes her steak burnt to a crisp rather than bloody as hell.

Then again, judging by the results of the study, there's a 50/50 chance that I would be the one who got their ass kicked to the curb over a steak.

