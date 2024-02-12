The Steakhouse That Was Named the Best in Texas

Proclaiming a steakhouse to be the best in the Lone Star State is a bold statement, to put it mildly.

Texas is known for its great food. We’re proud of the many great options we have to choose from. Of course, as the nation’s top beef-producing state, many of our favorites are made from beef.

And every out-of-stater knows that no trip to Texas would be complete without having a steak. Many of us who reside here are on a mission to try the best steakhouses across this great state of ours.

Get our free mobile app

So, who has the best steak in Texas?

Any steakhouse worth its salt will proudly proclaim its steaks are the best you can get, as they should. That’s why it’s always beneficial to use an independent source when deciding which places to add to your steakhouse bucket list.

In that case, The Daily Meal put in the work to determine the best steakhouse in each state. We can only imagine how long it took to comb through all the great steakhouses in the Lone Star State to figure out which was best, much less all 50 states.

Ultimately, B&B Butchers and Restaurant in Houston was named the best steakhouse in the state (there’s also a location in Fort Worth). Here’s what The Daily Meal had to say:

One of the most extensive steak menus on this entire list comes from B&B Butchers and Restaurant...All steaks are dry-aged on-site in a room that features a wall of Himalayan sea salt.This meat is not only used in brilliant stand-alone steaks but also in more inventive dishes like Beef Wellington and an A5 wagyu Katsu Sando.

You’ll find B&B Butchers and Restaurant at 1814 Washington Ave.

8 Mistakes You Don't Want to Make at a Texas Steakhouse If you're enjoying a nice steak dinner here are 8 things you want to remember so you don't look like this is your first time. Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins

8 Iconic West Texas Restaurants Featured in Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives The memorable Food Network show Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives has visited over 80 different restaurants in the state of Texas; some have been cities within the region of West Texas like El Paso & Taylor. Here are the places you've seen on the show so far. Gallery Credit: Daniel Paulus