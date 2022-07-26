A Tiny Robot Can Now Paint Your Nails in North Texas

The machines are slowly taking over. Their latest victim, nail salons.

As a guy, not spending too much money at the nail salon myself. Taking a look down at my hands as I type this, maybe a visit once a year would not be a bad thing. I know some of you ladies spend a lot of time in these places and if you want to try something new. How about a robot?

A company called Clockwork is slowly rolling out their machines across the country. For $10, you can get your nails painted in ten minutes. Sounds pretty efficient to me. If you're needed your nails manicured or trimmed this machine cannot do that. I am sure someone is in the process of inventing that as we speak.

Basically, this machine is just a quick way to get a touch up on those nail colors. Here is something I know a lot of folks are going to love. These machines are slowly being installed in Targets across the country. Some of you spend WAY too much time in Target as is, now you can get your nails touched up there. Some of you may never leave.

Currently North Texas has three of these machines for folks to use. The Target at 6464 E NW Hwy STE 212 in Dallas. Also to Fort Worth locations, 301 Carroll St and 5700 Overton Ridge Blvd. I think it's a cool idea if you don't want to paint your nails yourself for a date or something.

Would you be willing to try it if our Target in Wichita Falls got one? Let me know.

