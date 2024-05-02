POV of Storm Chaser Caught Inside Tornado in Texas Panhandle
Witness the intensity of a tornado firsthand (but from a safe distance).
Storm chasers are a different breed. I don’t know how they do it. I would freak out the moment I laid eyes on a tornado.
Not meteorologist Jock Williams, though. The man is as cool as a cucumber...even when he’s inside a freaking tornado. Unbelievable.
When yours truly would have been praying to the Lord to save his life, Jock just sits there quietly doing his job. Then again, this isn’t his first rodeo.
And of course, that’s not some regular old vehicle he’s in. It’s a tricked-out Toyota Tacoma modified for storm chasing.
Jock was chasing out in the Texas Panhandle yesterday (May 1) when a tornado near Turkey slammed his research vehicle, causing it to shift. The wind speed inside the tornado was measured at 102 mph.
However, the Turkey tornado wasn’t nearly as strong as the hurricane that slammed the Florida coast in October 2022.
I don’t know how he does it, but I’m glad he does.
WARNING: These Are the Counties With the Most Tornadoes in Texas
Gallery Credit: Stacker
LOOK: The most expensive weather and climate disasters in recent decades
Gallery Credit: KATELYN LEBOFF