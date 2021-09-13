A Wichita Falls Elementary School is Closed Today Due to Vandalism

Some schools throughout our state have been closing due to Covid outbreaks the past few weeks. When I saw a Wichita Falls School was closing, my first thought was this. Nope, looks like some kids had some fun this past weekend.

Hopefully at this point if you're a parent at John Tower Elementary School you have been contacted that your child has off today due to vandalism at the school. Police are currently looking for a group of kids that in my opinion appear to be teenagers. I doubt they attend the elementary school. My guess is middle school, maybe high school aged kids.

John Tower's security cameras got some good shots of the kids. If you recognize anybody in the photos above please call Crimestoppers at 940-322-9888. Remember all calls to Crimestoppers are anonymous and if your tips leads to an arrest, you could get a cash reward. Looks like this group smashed a window to get into the school, according to KFDX.

Some classrooms were vandalized, along with some technology in the school. Classes are expected to resume Tuesday. Today I learned that John Tower Elementary near Sheppard Air Force Base is actually a part of the Burkburnett ISD. Superintendent Brad Owen released a statement on the vandalism.

“Our BISD Police Department is coordinating with the Wichita Falls Police Department to gather evidence on the three perpetrators that committed this senseless act. Our video surveillance system caught several good images of the perpetrators. Those pictures have been posted on the Burkburnett ISD Facebook page and the Wichita Falls Police Department Facebook page. Crimestoppers has posted a reward for any information the public may be able to provide. If you have any information about this crime, please contact the Burkburnett ISD Police Department, the Wichita Falls Police Department, or the Crimestoppers tip line”

